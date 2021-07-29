Watch
One killed after driver crashes into La Mesa office building

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person was killed and another hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a La Mesa office building Wednesday evening.

Authorities say a driver crashed into a building on the 7300 block of University Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

According to La Mesa Police, an officer was traveling behind the SUV and saw it leave the road before crashing into the building. At this time, it’s unclear what caused the crash.

Police say the 61-year-old driver was hospitalized. The person who died was 40-years-old, police say.

