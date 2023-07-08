One killed, 3 hurt when speeding Honda runs red light in Rancho San Diego

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A person is dead, and multiple people have been injured following a crash involving multiple cars near a shopping plaza in East San Diego County Friday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened at 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Cuyamaca College Drive and Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego.

According to California Highway Patrol, a black Nissan sedan tried to make a left turn when a black Honda sedan sped through a red light and crashed into the Nissan, killing a person inside the car on impact.

The Nissan then spun out and struck the back of a Tesla. San Miguel Fire responded to the scene and rescued someone from one of the vehicles.

The driver and two passengers from the Nissan were taken to a hospital and there is no word on their condition.

Authorities say no children were involved in the crash and it is under investigation for two hours.

CHP says it's too early to determine if alcohol or drugs are a factor.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.