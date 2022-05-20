Watch
One cat rescued, another dead in Santee mobile home fire

One cat was burned and another was killed following a fire at a mobile home in San Diego's Santee area Friday afternoon.
Posted at 4:17 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 19:31:02-04

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — One cat was burned and another was killed following a fire at a mobile home in San Diego's Santee area Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, firemen got a call just before 2 p.m. about a residential fire in the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road.

When firefighters arrived at the Santee Mobile Estates, they spotted flames coming from the roof of a doublewide coach.

As emergency crews entered the coach to look for victims, they found two cats. One of the cats died as a result of the fire, and the other had burned paws.

Officials say four people live at the mobile home, but none of them were home at the time of the fire. Firefighters are not sure what caused the fire, but the flames were reportedly coming from the back of the coach.

None of the other homes were affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

