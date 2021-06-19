Murder trial ordered for La Mesa couple accused in infant son's death

EL CAJON (CNS) - A La Mesa couple accused of causing the death of their infant son was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges that include murder.

Joel Dwayne Brownell, 30, and Jalena Robin Rodriguez, 32, are accused in the death of their 7-month-old child identified only as Joel R. in court documents.

La Mesa police said the parents brought the baby to the El Cajon Family Health Center on Aug. 17, 2019, where clinic staff called for paramedics upon examining the child and finding "several serious life-threatening injuries."

The infant was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, where he died two days later.

Police allege the boy's ultimately fatal injuries were inflicted at his parents' home in the 6900 block of Rolando Knolls Drive.

Brownell and Rodriguez, who are facing charges of murder, assault on a child causing death and felony child abuse, are next due in court on July 1.