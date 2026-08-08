Motorcyclist dies after crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A 43-year-old El Cajon man was killed early Saturday morning after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into multiple parked vehicles, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Police said they received reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle at approximately 12:46 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene with Heartland Fire personnel and began CPR on the motorcycle rider. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to police, the rider was traveling east on Pepper Drive when the incident happened.

The roadway remained closed for several hours as officers investigated the scene.

Police said excessive speed appears to have been a factor. It remains unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role. That determination will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information about the collision to call (619) 579-3311.