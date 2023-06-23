Mother accused of shooting daughter with shotgun in East San Diego County

BOULEVARD, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman was shot in the stomach after she struggled to take a gun from her mother during an argument at their home in East San Diego County Friday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called just before 10 a.m. about a 22-year-old woman showing up at a fire station in the 36000 block of Church Road in Boulevard with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say during an investigation, they learned the victim and her mother, 42-year-old Andrea Najera got into an argument earlier at their home near the fire station.

SDSO says Najera grabbed a shotgun during the argument and her daughter tried to take it from her. As the women struggled over the gun, it went off and shot the victim in the abdomen.

The wounded woman was airlifted to a local hospital and she is expected to survive from her injuries.

Najera surrendered to deputies when they arrived at the home and she was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Najera is booked at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.