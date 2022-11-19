Mom concerned after daughter specifically named in Carlton Oaks school threat

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A chilling phone call from a Santee mom this week, learning from the school principal, her daughter had been specifically named in a possible school shooting threat.

Several other students were also specifically threatened.

It was Wednesday night when Stephanie Caraveo got the phone call. Caraveo says her heart sunk hearing what the principal had to say, but she appreciated the quick, direct communication.

Carlton Oaks Elementary sent an email to parents Wednesday night saying a student reportedly got a call from an unknown caller threatening a school shooting and acts of violence against specific students, asking for money in return for the threats to be avoided.

The student that allegedly got the call alerted the school, launching a Sheriff’s Department investigation. The school increased police presence on campus in response to the threat.

Caraveo’s daughter is 13 and her mom says she’s been bullied in the past. She’s grateful for whoever reported the threat to authorities and for the school's response, but the threat digs up emotions from decades past.

Her brother survived the Santana shooting, and threats of a shooting at her daughter's school brought back all those emotions.

Friday, the school sent parents a follow-up email saying the sheriff’s department was unable to substantiate the reported threat asking parents to continue talking to their kids about their role in school safety.

The school is now on Thanksgiving break.