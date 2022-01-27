Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Medical Examiner releases name of man found dead by hikers in Spring Valley

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 19:48:04-05

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of a man whose body was spotted by a group of hikers in San Diego's Spring Valley neighborhood Sunday morning.

Ronald Ray McKinney, 59, was found dead next to the roadway by the hikers around 7:00 a.m. in the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department say when they arrived at the scene, McKinney's had apparent traumatic wounds to his body.

According to the examiner's office, the preliminary cause of death is being withheld for investigative reasons and McKinney's death is being ruled as a homicide.

McKinney resided in the East County area of San Diego

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER