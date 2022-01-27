Medical Examiner releases name of man found dead by hikers in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of a man whose body was spotted by a group of hikers in San Diego's Spring Valley neighborhood Sunday morning.

Ronald Ray McKinney, 59, was found dead next to the roadway by the hikers around 7:00 a.m. in the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department say when they arrived at the scene, McKinney's had apparent traumatic wounds to his body.

According to the examiner's office, the preliminary cause of death is being withheld for investigative reasons and McKinney's death is being ruled as a homicide.

McKinney resided in the East County area of San Diego

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.