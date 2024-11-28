Meals on Wheels delivers food, good company to homebound seniors

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — One organization is not only delivering Thanksgiving meals to local seniors. They're also creating connection and warmth.

Christine Diver got her Thanksgiving meal with Meals on Wheels on Thursday. The organization delivers meals to homebound seniors year-round.

According to Brent Wakefield, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego County, the organization has approximately 150 volunteers who deliver around 2,500 meals to 2,000 clients county-wide.

"... It's [the holidays] a day of us for gratitude not only for our client but the volunteers who show up every day to deliver," said Wakefield.

Christine is 92 years old and said it's rewarding to connect with the volunteers.

"They interact, they converse with the senior, bring a smile to their face, and then as they're leaving, they have to answer on their app. Did you notice a change of condition?" said Wakefield. "So not only do they get to interact with Mr. Smith and Mrs. Hernandez, but they also are doing a wellness check, and every single delivery is documented."

This Thanksgiving, volunteers with organizations like "Pickups Limited" helped deliver. Their group had pickup trucks with volunteers ready to give food to seniors.

Adele Garland is a volunteer. She's been delivering meals on Thanksgiving for the past 25 years.

"It makes your heart melt when you see that smile," said Garland. "And I love doing that. Every year when we volunteer, I just can't get enough of it."

This year, Christine's Thanksgiving meal included a classic spread with turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, a slice of pumpkin pie, and even some cranberry sauce.