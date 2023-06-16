Massive teen brawl at 'Santee Summer Concerts' event leaves multiple people injured

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A massive fight among unruly teenagers at a Santee Summer Concerts event left multiple people injured and spurred heavy police presence Thursday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the Town Center Community Park in the 500 block of Park Center Drive.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, around 1,500 people were attending the community event, and in the crowd were about 100 unsupervised teens.

At some point during the concert, authorities say two teens got into a fistfight, and multiple other teenagers jumped in until one got injured. During the fight, an adult tried to restrain one of the teens in the fight and was attacked by several other teenagers.

Deputies quickly arrived and began aiding the victims while investigating the incident. SDSO says the huge crowd of teens became rebellious and hostile during their investigation, prompting them to call out an ASTREA helicopter.

The crowd eventually dispersed, and there were no other victims found. People reportedly told deputies about another fight, but no other victims or witnesses were found.

Two people suffered minor injuries and eight suspects have been identified in connection with the fight.

The sheriff's department says it is in their policy not to release identifying information about minor victims or suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who has cell phone video that could help with the investigation, please call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

