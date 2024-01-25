Watch Now
Man, woman, found dead following storm aftermath in San Diego County

Posted at 3:00 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 18:00:30-05

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) —  The San Diego County Medical Examiner is investigating after a man and woman were found dead in Santee following heavy rain and flooding, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Monday morning around 11 a.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department assisted the El Cajon Police Department and Fire Department after reports of several people in distress amid heavy rainfall at Prospect Avenue and Cuyamaca Street.

Later that day, deputies responded to the 9700 block of Prospect Avenue after receiving reports of a deceased woman near the creek, the department said.

Wednesday morning, deputies also responded to Prospect Avenue and Cuyamaca Street after receiving a report of a deceased man near the creek, the department added.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner is investigating both incidents.

