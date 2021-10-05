Man, woman arrested after toddler shot in leg in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — A man and a woman have been arrested after a toddler was shot in Ramona over the weekend.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were notified of the shooting after receiving a call from the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Center Sunday.

After interviewing family members at the hospital, investigators learned that around 10 a.m. the 2-year-old girl was in a bedroom with her mother Victoria Tejeda, 20, her mother’s boyfriend, Roman Estrada, 18, and Tejeda’s adult brother while Estrada was showing off an “illegally possessed, loaded gun.”

“While holding the gun and trying to disassemble it, Estrada pulled the trigger, causing the weapon to fire. The bullet struck the toddler in her leg,” the department said.

“Tejeda noticed her daughter was bleeding and crying. The investigation revealed neither Tejeda nor Estrada made any effort to call for emergency medical assistance,” authorities added.

The toddler was taken to the hospital while Estrada reportedly “hid the still-loaded gun in the bushes outside the hospital.”

Estrada was arrested for child neglect, child endangerment, and negligently discharging a firearm. Tejeda was arrested for child neglect and child endangerment and was released on bail.

The bullet was removed from the toddler’s leg and she is expected to make a full recovery, the department said.

