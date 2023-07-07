Man who was killed by falling tree in El Cajon identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday publicly identified a man who was killed this week when a tree fell on him as he was cutting it down at his home near Grossmont College.

Gary Zing, 59, died shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the scene of the accident on his property in the 1900 block of Altozano Way in El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

A family member who was watching Zing cut down the tree on FaceTime witnessed what happened and made a 911 call, the agency reported.

It took emergency crews several hours to free Zing's body from underneath the downed timber, said Andy McKellar, a spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

It was confirmed with ABC 10News that Zing was the Secretary and a board member of the Fletcher Hills Highland Association.

"As this is an active investigation, the Board has no comment other than to say this was a tragic loss of life and our thoughts and prayers are with the family," the FHHA Board of Directors said in a released statement Friday.