Man killed by falling tree in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A tree fell on a man Wednesday, killing him, as he was cutting it down at his home near Grossmont College.

The fatal accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of Altozano Way in El Cajon, said Andy McKellar, a spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The victim died at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

It took emergency crews several hours to free the man's body from underneath the downed tree, McKellar said.

