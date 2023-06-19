Man who died in El Cajon freeway crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have publicly identified a 43-year-old man who was killed 10 days ago in a solo traffic crash on a freeway connector near Parkway Plaza Mall.

Christopher Dembowski of El Cajon lost control of the Ford van he was driving on the ramp from southbound State Route 67 to westbound Interstate 8 at about 6:30 p.m. June 9, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a sign, then veered onto an embankment and struck a tree, the agency reported. Dembowski died at the scene of the accident