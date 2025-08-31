Man stabbed to death in El Cajon; Suspect arrested

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — A man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly stabbing to death another man during an altercation at an apartment complex parking lot in El Cajon, authorities said today.

The altercation occurred about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Sunshine Avenue, said El Cajon police Lt. Eric Thornton.

"During the altercation, one of the males stabbed the other male, causing severe injury," Thornton said. "The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect was located on scene and was arrested."

Stephen Matthews, 29, of La Mesa had an extensive criminal history that included arrests for assault with a deadly weapon and firearm charges, he said.

The name of the victim, a 59-year-old man from El Cajon, was not released, he said.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.