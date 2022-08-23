Man shot, killed wife while nine children were home, El Cajon Police say

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in El Cajon while the couple's nine children were home.

According to the El Cajon Police, Abdulhannan Abdurazaq Al Wari, 45, was arrested for homicide Monday.

Police were called to the home on the 1500 block of Soma Place just after 5:30 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a woman who had been shot.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 37-year-old woman, later determined to be Al Wari’s wife, with a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the couple’s nine children, who range in age from two to 17 years old, were also inside the home.

“After an extensive investigation, detectives determined the woman was shot by her husband, Al Wari,” police said.

The name of the victim isn’t being released at this time. None of the children were harmed during the shooting, police added.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

