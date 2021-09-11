Man shot, killed in parking lot of La Mesa motel

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a La Mesa motel Friday night.

According to the La Mesa Police Department, officers were called to the Heritage Inn on the 7800 block of Fletcher Parkway after receiving reports of multiple gunshots around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the 32-year-old victim unresponsive in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to his chest, neck, and head. “Officers administered CPR to the victim until paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

After receiving descriptions of the suspect from witnesses, officers detained a suspect, Lorenzo Djuane Bogus, 24, on the 7900 block of Fletcher Parkway. Bogus has since been booked into the San Diego County Jail for murder.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released at this time and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

