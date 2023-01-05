Man riding scooter struck, killed in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A 57-year-old man died after being hit by a truck on Wednesday, the El Cajon police said in a press release.

Officers and paramedics responded to 500 El Cajon Boulevard at about 10:41 a.m. to a call about a truck hitting a man on a scooter. The victim was trapped underneath, and witnesses ran over and used floor jacks to lift the truck off him.

When officers arrived, they found the man unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until after his family is notified.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Witnesses told police that the man made an “unsafe turn into the path of the truck.”

Police do not suspect that alcohol or drugs are a factor in the collision at this point of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the El Cajon police at 619-579-3311.