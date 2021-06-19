Man injured in assault at Spring Valley bar has died

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A 61-year-old man who was assaulted outside a Spring Valley bar Tuesday has been pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Raymond Bermudez Jr. was pronounced dead Friday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Bermudez's next of kin was notified of his death. The Medical Examiner's Office scheduled an autopsy for Sunday.

The suspect, Ronald Francis Valdez, who was the nephew of Bermudez, posted bail on a lesser charge and was released. Homicide detectives will amend the criminal charges as they continue their investigation.

Detectives determined Bermudez was not in Shooter's Cocktails before the incident.

Valdez allegedly entered Shooter's Cocktails at 10761 Jamacha Blvd. However, he was denied service and left, sheriff's officials said. The assault occurred in the parking lot.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a radio call of a fight at the bar. When they arrived, they found Bermudez in the parking lot in front of the bar suffering from a head wound.

Fire personnel responded and took Bermudez to a local hospital. The sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

Detectives learned Valdez exited the bar and an argument ensued and Valdez allegedly assaulted Bermudez, causing his life-threatening condition, sheriff's officials said.

Valdez fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force located Valdez and arrested him near his residence on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Or they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

