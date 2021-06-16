Man arrested on suspicion of gravely injuring uncle outside Spring Valley bar

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A 30-year-old man was arrested early this morning on suspicion of gravely injuring his uncle outside a Spring Valley bar, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a fight outside Shooter's Cocktails on Jamacha Boulevard, west of Calvo Drive, and found 61-year-old Raymond Bermudez Jr. suffering from a head wound outside, said San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Bermudez was taken to a hospital for treatment, but was not expected to survive his injuries, Seiver said.

Due to the severity of Bermudez's injuries, homicide detectives were called in to conduct the investigation.

Investigators determined the victim's nephew, 30-year-old Ronald Francis Valdez, was with him at the bar, then they got into an argument outside for unknown reasons and Valdez allegedly assaulted his uncle, lieutenant said.

Valdez fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was arrested by the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force early Wednesday morning near his home, Seiver said.