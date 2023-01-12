Man identified in deadly Lemon Grove stabbing, three teens arrested

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove Tuesday was identified by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as 49-year-old Vinson Austin.

According to the department, three juvenile suspects have been arrested for murder. Two of the suspects are 14 years old while the third is 16.

The stabbing happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. when deputies were called to the 7700 block of North Avenue following reports of fighting in the area.

Once they arrived, deputies found Austin with a stab wound to his lower torso. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

