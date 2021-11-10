Man arrested following shooting in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — An El Cajon man was arrested following a shooting in East County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of South Mollison Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

“According to the reporting party, a single gunshot was heard, followed by a woman seen running from the area,” police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was shot in the upper back. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive police said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old El Cajon resident, was arrested as he was walking away from his apartment, according to police.

“Due to this being a domestic violence incident, the name of the involved parties will not be released,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-579-3311.

