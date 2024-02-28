Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Man and dog saved after rollover crash in Santee

A man was driving on State Route 52, near Fanita Drive, when he lost control of his truck around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
dog rescued from santee crash 2-28-24
Posted at 7:04 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 10:07:42-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters rescued a man and dog who were stuck in a truck following a rollover crash in Santee early Wednesday morning.

According to the Santee Fire Department, the man was driving on State Route 52, near Fanita Drive, when he lost control of the truck. The truck ended up rolling down an embankment.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters used the jaws of life to rescue the man and his dog from the truck.

The man was taken to the hospital — ABC 10News is awaiting an update on his condition.

His dog seemed to be OK and was taken to the Humane Society.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

dog from santee crash 2-28-24
His dog seemed to be OK and was taken to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee