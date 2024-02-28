Man and dog saved after rollover crash in Santee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters rescued a man and dog who were stuck in a truck following a rollover crash in Santee early Wednesday morning.

According to the Santee Fire Department, the man was driving on State Route 52, near Fanita Drive, when he lost control of the truck. The truck ended up rolling down an embankment.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters used the jaws of life to rescue the man and his dog from the truck.

The man was taken to the hospital — ABC 10News is awaiting an update on his condition.

His dog seemed to be OK and was taken to the Humane Society.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.