Multiple earthquakes strike near Borrego Springs

Posted at 7:49 AM, Mar 24, 2023
BORREGO SPRINGS (CNS) — A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported at 8:04 a.m. Friday centered 5.6 miles southwest of Borrego Springs by the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was the second earthquake reported near Borrego Springs this morning. The first was a magnitude 3.5 earthquake at 6:45 a.m.

The second earthquake was about 7 miles deep.

It was 24.7 miles northeast of San Diego Country Estates, 28.1 miles northeast of Ramona and 31.4 miles northeast of Alpine.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

