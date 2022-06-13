Several rescued amid large brush fire along US-Mexico border

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) — Several people were rescued Monday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out along the US-Mexico Border near Dulzura.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, dubbed the Border 13 Fire, is burning east of Marron Valley near Border Road. The fire is moving northeast near State Route 94.

So far the blaze has scorched 577 acres and is 0% contained.

A total of five people were rescued, two of whom were taken to the hospital, Cal Fire said.

The agency reports that the blaze is threatening infrastructure near Tecate Peak, but no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued at this time.

Roughly 8 to 10 aircraft are fighting the blaze. "It's June…it could be catastrophic," said Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.