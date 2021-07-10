Large brush fire breaks out in Descanso

DESCANSO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Crews are working to contain a large brush fire that broke out in Descanso Saturday afternoon.

According to CHP, the fire started near Interstate 8 and Japatul Valley Road around noon. Photos of the fire show thick smoke rising into the air.

Officials with the Cleveland National Forrest say the fire has so far scorched 20 to 30 acres. The fire currently has a rapid rate of spread and evacuations are in place for areas of Descanso and the Viejas Reservation.

All westbound lanes of Westbound I-8 are also closed near SR-79 and Japatul Valley Road due to the fire.

CNF firefighters along with cooperators are on scene of a vehicle fire that spread to the vegetation on I-8 west of Japatul Valley Road. The #RoadFire is currently 20-30 acres with a rapid rate of spread. Evacuations are in place for areas of Descanso and Viejas Reservation. — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) July 10, 2021

Authorities say the blaze started as a vehicle fire before spreading to nearby brush.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

