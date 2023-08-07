Officer-involved shooting reported on La Mesa's University Ave.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The La Mesa Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened on University Ave. Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., on the avenue's 8000 block.

Police on the scene told ABC 10News that the officer was OK, but they did not provide information on the suspect nor what led to the shooting.

Details are limited at this point; however, LMPD is advising the public to steer clear of the area for the time being.

"There is no threat to community safety," the department wrote on its Twitter page.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a photojournalist and reporter to the scene to gather more information.