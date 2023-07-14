La Mesa police investigating fatal trolley station stabbing

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The La Mesa Police Department says a 47-year-old man died in a stabbing at the 70th Street Trolley Station Thursday evening.

According to police, the stabbing happened around 8:40 p.m. at the station located at 7255 Alvarado Road. As officers were on the way, an MTS employee started giving the man CPR.

Paramedics noticed the man was stabbed in the chest, and they took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, LMPD's press release says.

Investigators learned the victim had gotten into an argument with another man at the station before the stabbing happened. LMPD says "investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence," but they're unsure of the exact relationship between the suspect and victim at this point.

The suspect walked away from the scene and headed westbound on Alvarado Road. LMPD closed the 7200 block of Alvarado Road for several hours as detectives did their work.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect: He is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with a dark complexion. He was wearing a light blue Chargers baseball cap, dark blue jeans, a white T-shirt with black print and a blue, short-sleeve button-up shirt with a floral pattern.

Additionally, the suspect was carrying a skateboard and at one point had a red face mask covering his nose and mouth.

Police say if you see the man, do not approach him and call 911. If you recognize him and are able to provide police with his name, call LMPD at 619-667-1400.

Call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS to stay anonymous with your tip. You may receive up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.