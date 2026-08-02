LA-area juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in East County

ALPINE (CNS) - Two Los Angeles-area juveniles were arrested this morning in the East County after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit in an allegedly stolen vehicle, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's helicopter received a license plate reader alert for a stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 from the city of El Cajon at about 1 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was confirmed stolen from the Redondo Beach area, deputies said.

The helicopter located the vehicle and directed deputies, who attempted a traffic stop near Willows Road in the Alpine area.

"The driver failed to yield and accelerated to high speeds exceeding

100 mph, initiating a vehicle pursuit,'' SDSO Lt. Jason Phillips said. ``The vehicle exited the freeway, then re-entered and headed westbound on Interstate 8, with (the helicopter) maintaining continuous aerial tracking throughout the pursuit.''

Deputies from the Alpine and Lakeside stations worked together coordinating the pursuit with CHP officers.

"California Highway Patrol officers successfully deployed tire deflation devices prior to the Mollison Avenue exit as the driver exited the freeway,'' Phillips said. "Both the driver and passenger abandoned the moving vehicle and ran from the scene.''

CHP officers apprehended the driver, and the passenger was taken into custody shortly thereafter with the assistance of the helicopter, officials said.

"Both subjects were determined to be juveniles from the Los Angeles area and were placed under arrest for evading a peace officer with disregard for public safety, auto theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle,'' Phillips said.

The vehicle was recovered from the scene, and the registered owner was notified. No injuries were reported.

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