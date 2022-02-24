Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Julian schools close Thursday due to road conditions

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE - School buses
Metro school bus
Posted at 4:33 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 19:33:01-05

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego County will close Thursday due to road conditions following a cold winter storm.

According to the San Diego County Office of Education, a total of two districts are impacted by the closure.

See the list below:

  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District

In addition to Thursday’s closures, both districts will have a late start on Friday.
Spencer Valley School District will also have a late start on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER