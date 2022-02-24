Julian schools close Thursday due to road conditions

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego County will close Thursday due to road conditions following a cold winter storm.

According to the San Diego County Office of Education, a total of two districts are impacted by the closure.

See the list below:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District



In addition to Thursday’s closures, both districts will have a late start on Friday.

Spencer Valley School District will also have a late start on Thursday.

