Julian schools close Thursday due to road conditions

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego County will close Thursday due to road conditions following a cold winter storm.
According to the San Diego County Office of Education, a total of two districts are impacted by the closure.
See the list below:
- Julian Union Elementary School District
- Julian Union High School District
In addition to Thursday’s closures, both districts will have a late start on Friday.
Spencer Valley School District will also have a late start on Thursday.