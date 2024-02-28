Watch Now
Investigation underway after woman, 55, found dead in Spring Valley

Posted at 2:34 PM, Feb 28, 2024
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating after a 55-year-old woman was found dead in Spring Valley Monday.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Conrad Drive to serve civil process documents around 7:45 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found 55-year-old Pamela Williams unresponsive with “signs of trauma to her body."

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

“Sheriff's Homicide Investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances surrounding her death,” the department said.

Williams’ cause of death is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

