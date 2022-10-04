Watch Now
Investigation underway after small aircraft crashes in Jamul

Police Lights
23ABC News
Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 18:39:32-04

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a small aircraft crashed in east San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. on Lyons Valley Road in Jamul.

Cal Fire, San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, and the FAA have responded to the scene to gather more information. There is no word on any injuries or deaths at this time.

The FAA says their agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will look into the crash with the NTSB leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

