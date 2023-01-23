House, outbuilding near Jamul destroyed by fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A residential structure and an outbuilding were destroyed by fire Sunday east of Jamul.

The fire was first reported near Lyons Valley Road and Black Diamond Gem Lane at 3:38 p.m. Sunday and the fire spread was stopped at 4:10 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.

A pickup truck and horse trailer were damaged and surrounding buildings and trees were protected by firefighters, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours for cleanup.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

#LyonsIC in Lyons Valley [update] Fire spread has been stopped. One residential structure and one outbuilding destroyed; pickup truck and horse trailer damaged. Numerous surrounding buildings/trees protected. Firefighters will remain at scene ~2 hours for overhaul operations. pic.twitter.com/NoBMLBPenk — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 23, 2023

