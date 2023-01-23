Watch Now
House, outbuilding near Jamul destroyed by fire

Fire in Jamul 1-22-2023
Cal Fire San Diego
The fire was first reported near Lyons Valley Road and Black Diamond Gem Lane at 3:38 p.m. Sunday and the fire spread was stopped at 4:10 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 20:16:26-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A residential structure and an outbuilding were destroyed by fire Sunday east of Jamul.

The fire was first reported near Lyons Valley Road and Black Diamond Gem Lane at 3:38 p.m. Sunday and the fire spread was stopped at 4:10 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.

A pickup truck and horse trailer were damaged and surrounding buildings and trees were protected by firefighters, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours for cleanup.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

