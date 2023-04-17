Horse rescued after falling more than 100 feet in Jamul

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) — A horse was rescued Monday after being trapped in a rural East County area.

Sunday, the 8-year-old horse, whose name is Dobby, slipped and fell more than 100 feet off a trail.

The San Diego Humane Society was called to assist Cal Fire and the San Diego County Department of Animal Services near Honey Springs Ranch Truck trail.

Eight members of the Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team hiked several miles to reach the horse. They got him across a stream to get him onto flat ground.

Around 1 a.m. they returned again to provide food, water, and a blanket.

SDHS

Rescuers returned Monday morning when they were able to walk the horse back in tough terrain to a staging area.

“We hope Dobby will make a full recovery. Our ERT members say they are very impressed by his ability to maneuver the tough terrain while injured,” the San Diego Humane Society said.

A veterinarian re-bandaged his leg before he was taken to a critical care unit. Dobby was re-bandaged and taken to a critical care unit.

Dobby’s owners have started a GoFundMe page to help with recovery expenses.

