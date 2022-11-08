Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Spring Valley apartment

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside an apartment in San Diego's Spring Valley neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call just after 3:30 p.m. about a suicide attempt at the Chevy Chase Apartments in the 3700 block of Fairway Drive.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the body of 21-year-old Mario Munguia who had a possible gunshot wound to his upper body.

SDSO says the person who reported the alleged attempt is an acquaintance of Munguia and found him when he came home from work.

Munguia's death is under investigation via San Diego County's Sheriff's Department's homicide unit.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.