Homicide investigation underway after man dies, another injured in Santee

SANTEE (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man dies from traumatic injuries in a home in Santee Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that at around 2:10 p.m., they responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home at the 10,800 block of Grand Fork Drive in Santee.

When officers arrived, they found a man with traumatic injuries and shorty after, found another man also suffering with traumatic injuries.

The second man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has also been arrested and is being questioned by investigators, the Sheriff's Office says.

The first man was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.

There is no threat to the community and appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285‑6330. After hours, please call (858) 868‑3200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580‑8477.