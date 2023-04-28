Helix High School put on lockdown, possible weapon turned out to be airsoft gun

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The La Mesa Police Department says Helix High School was placed under lockdown Friday morning after a report of a suspicious person possibly armed with a weapon, which later turned out to be an airsoft gun, near the campus.

The report about a group of suspicious people near the school's baseball fields came in around 11:13 a.m., the press release states.

School administrators put the campus on a "secure lockdown" as a precaution, according to LMPD.

Officers found the group near a parked car in the 4200 block of Lowell St.

"An airsoft gun was located inside that vehicle and officers determined none of the involved individuals had brought the airsoft gun onto the school campus," the press release says.

A 10News photographer was sent to the scene, and they saw police question the person who allowed officers to look in the trunk of the car. She was never placed in handcuffs.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after the discovery of the airsoft gun, and students started to leave the school.

LMPD thanked the staff member who made the report to police about the potential threat to the school. The department also commended the high school's staff for quickly taking action to protect their students.

"We understand the concern and worry this incident caused for parents and appreciate your patience while our officers worked to ensure the safety of everyone," LMPD says.

Police acknowledged that this incident was a false alarm; however, they still encourage students, school staff and parents to alert law enforcement about any threats. Students can make anonymous reports via Students Speaking Out.