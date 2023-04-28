Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Helix High School put on lockdown, possible weapon turned out to be airsoft gun

airsoft gun near helix high campus
Virginia Creighton — ABC 10News
"An airsoft gun was located inside that vehicle and officers determined none of the involved individuals had brought the airsoft gun onto the school campus," the press release from the La Mesa Police Department says.
airsoft gun near helix high campus
Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 19:42:18-04

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The La Mesa Police Department says Helix High School was placed under lockdown Friday morning after a report of a suspicious person possibly armed with a weapon, which later turned out to be an airsoft gun, near the campus.

The report about a group of suspicious people near the school's baseball fields came in around 11:13 a.m., the press release states.

School administrators put the campus on a "secure lockdown" as a precaution, according to LMPD.

Officers found the group near a parked car in the 4200 block of Lowell St.

"An airsoft gun was located inside that vehicle and officers determined none of the involved individuals had brought the airsoft gun onto the school campus," the press release says.

A 10News photographer was sent to the scene, and they saw police question the person who allowed officers to look in the trunk of the car. She was never placed in handcuffs.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after the discovery of the airsoft gun, and students started to leave the school.

LMPD thanked the staff member who made the report to police about the potential threat to the school. The department also commended the high school's staff for quickly taking action to protect their students.

"We understand the concern and worry this incident caused for parents and appreciate your patience while our officers worked to ensure the safety of everyone," LMPD says.

Police acknowledged that this incident was a false alarm; however, they still encourage students, school staff and parents to alert law enforcement about any threats. Students can make anonymous reports via Students Speaking Out.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights