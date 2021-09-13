Grossmont High protest over dress code prompts law enforcement response

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A protest reportedly over Grossmont High's dress code prompted local law enforcement to respond to the El Cajon school's campus on Monday.

The protest reportedly took place during lunch, according to Grossmont Union High School District public information officer Collin McGlashen. After the lunch bell rang, many students refused to return to class, McGlashen added.

"Based on the early information we have gathered, the event escalated including apples and water bottles being thrown. To calm the situation and keep students safe, a 'secure campus' was called, and a law enforcement response was required. Law enforcement remains on campus to ensure an orderly return to class so the school day can continue," McGlashen wrote.

No further information was immediately provided on the situation.

It's unclear what the protest was in response to regarding the dress code. The school's dress code can be found on the school's website here.

Sky10 over the school showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles parked outside of the campus.