First of four town halls held in El Cajon to address homelessness

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - The homelessness crisis impacts nearly every San Diegan, and it is something Matthew Kearney knows all too well.

“I lived in my car for 10 years, I was homeless. I was very fortunate. I lived at Father Joe’s Village in East Village for over two years, and I finally have permanent housing,” Kearney said.

Now, in El Cajon, city officials are looking to tackle the crisis by listening to community members. The city hopes a series of four town hall meetings can give them a chance to interact and learn from people about what they think can help.

“I wanted to come because I don’t want to be a person who hangs around and complains about it. I want to be a part of the solution,” said Lisa Gonzalez, who attended Tuesday’s meeting.

Group discussions and updates from the city officials created that dialogue. The timing of these meetings is happening amid the controversy over San Diego County’s homeless voucher program.

Recently, El Cajon Police made a number of drug-related arrests allegedly connected to the homeless voucher program.

City leaders previously held special meetings about the voucher program and its possible connection to an uptick in crime.

ABC 10News has spoken to homeless advocates who've said getting rid of the vouchers isn't the answer but rather make it better.

“The voucher program is an excellent program. Granted, there were slip-ups; those two sexual predators. That was awful. But, better safeguards should be put in place and I hope the voucher program continues,” Kearney said.

“I would like to see guidelines about how is eligible for it. And people who aren’t sex offenders, being near schools and in locations where families might come and visit,” Gonzalez said.

El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell said there are somethings the city’s aiming to do when it comes to that specific situation.

“One is we are going to start holding the service providers more responsible for ensuring the safety for the residents of El Cajon,” said Mitchell.

He also told ABC 10News they hope to work with the hotels themselves when it comes to the voucher program situation. There’s hope these meetings can bring people together to get insight as to what they think can help their city and this crisis.

“We’re hoping that innovation is born today and the next three town halls. And from that, we’ll have the silver bullet. That’s the goal. We’re going to find the silver bullet and we’re going to solve homelessness,” Mitchell said.

