Firefighters responding to fire in Dulzura

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Dulzura on Sunday.

The 10-acre fire is near Marron Valley Road and Otay Mountain Truck Trail, CalFire said in a tweet. The fire known as the Border 38 Fire has a slow/moderate rate of speed.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Marron Valley Rd x Otay Mountain Truck Trail. 10 acres, slow/moderate rate of spread. #Border38Fire pic.twitter.com/99LnaSeIl1 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 20, 2022

CalFire tells ABC 10News that there are no evacuations or road closures at this time.

