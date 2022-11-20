Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Firefighters responding to fire in Dulzura

FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic showing firetruck and flames
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(File photo)
Generic graphic showing firetruck and flames
FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic showing firetruck and flames
Posted at 1:46 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 16:57:06-05

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Dulzura on Sunday.

The 10-acre fire is near Marron Valley Road and Otay Mountain Truck Trail, CalFire said in a tweet. The fire known as the Border 38 Fire has a slow/moderate rate of speed.

CalFire tells ABC 10News that there are no evacuations or road closures at this time.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!