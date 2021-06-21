Firefighters battling brush fire near Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) - Firefighters were on the scene Sunday of a 30-acre vegetation fire north of state Route 78, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the Clevenger Fire, started at about 5 p.m. Sunday near Clevenger Trails, said Southern California Air Operations.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and @SDFIRERESCUE are at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Clevenger Canyon, near the community of Ramona. Fire is approximately 30 acres with a slow/moderate rate of spread. Hwy 78 will be closed to traffic in the area.#ClevengerFire pic.twitter.com/SQdCnqe8Po — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 21, 2021

One firefighting crew at the scene said the fire was consuming light flashy fuels with a slow-to-moderate rate of spread and making a push up to the top Juanita Ridge.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was sending a full response, the agency said.

No further information was immediately available.