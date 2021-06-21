Watch
Firefighters battling brush fire near Ramona

KGTV
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 21:21:23-04

RAMONA (CNS) - Firefighters were on the scene Sunday of a 30-acre vegetation fire north of state Route 78, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the Clevenger Fire, started at about 5 p.m. Sunday near Clevenger Trails, said Southern California Air Operations.

One firefighting crew at the scene said the fire was consuming light flashy fuels with a slow-to-moderate rate of spread and making a push up to the top Juanita Ridge.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was sending a full response, the agency said.

No further information was immediately available.

