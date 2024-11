WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. (KGTV) — Crews are battling yet another brush fire near Warner Springs amid Santa Ana conditions.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the fire has so far scorched 30 acres and has a dangerous rate of spread.

The blaze, according to the agency, sparked near Highway 79 just northwest of Warner Springs Resort.



Video from Sky10 shows thick, white smoke rising into the air as the fire spread. Watch video from the fire below: