DEHESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire is responding to a 15-acre brush fire burning in the community of Dehesa Wednesday evening.

The blaze sparked around 5 p.m. along Sloan Canyon Road and has a moderate rate of spread, the agency said.

Cal Fire said there is currently no threat to structures and the fire has the potential to burn up to 100 acres.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.