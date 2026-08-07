Fire erupts in Jamul near Skyline Truck Trail, evacuation orders and warnings lifted

(KGTV) — A fire broke out in Jamul Friday afternoon near Skyline Truck Trail.

According to Watch Duty, the blaze started around 2:30 p.m., sending thick white and black smoke into the surrounding area.

The fire is burning at 15 to 20 acres, but forward progress has stopped and the fire is now at 15% containment.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for Zones SDC-2102 & SDC-2158 (previously under evacuation orders) and Zones SDC-2020, SDC-2104, & SDC-2161.

Evacuees can go to the Regal Edwards Cinema in Rancho San Diego at 2951 Jamacha Road.

Resources have been requested to assist.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.