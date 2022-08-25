Fire erupts at La Mesa Office Depot, businesses evacuated

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Business were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a fire erupted inside an Office Depot in La Mesa.

According to Heartland Fire and Rescue, the second-alarm fire broke out on the 8000 block of Fletcher Parkway just before 4:40 p.m.

The department said a total of 18 units responded to the scene. Eastbound Fletcher Parkway was shut down from Jackson to Grossmont Center Drive as crews battled the flames that forced nearby businesses to evacuate.

No one was injured in the fire and, at this time, it’s unknown what started the inferno.

Sky10 flew over the store as black smoke rose from the roof. Watch video of the fire below: