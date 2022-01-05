Fire destroys several businesses in El Cajon strip mall

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Multiple buildings were destroyed by flames that tore through an El Cajon shopping center early Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Broadway. ABC 10News' Breaking News Tracker witnessed multiple buildings destroyed, with roofing and walls caved into the structures.

Heartland Firefighters at the scene did not say how the fire started or whether there were any injuries.

No further information was immediately released.

The fire forced eastbound traffic on Broadway to Ballantyne St. to be closed as emergency crews responded to the area.