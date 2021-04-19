Fire destroys El Cajon apartment, 2 residents rescued

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A fire damaged three units at an apartment complex in El Cajon Sunday morning.

The fire was reported some time after 7 a.m. at the building on Chatham Street near Fletcher Parkway. When firefighters arrived, they extended a ladder and rescued two residents.

No serious injuries were reported.

Investigators said they were still working through details of exactly what led up to the suspected arson.

The San Miguel Fire & Rescue Department posted on their Instagram photos of the apartment complex, with smoke billowing from the upper floors. Officials said in the post that crews were “conducting extensive salvage and overhaul” in a second-floor unit that had been heavily damaged.

The Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit is leading the investigation.