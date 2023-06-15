Fiery car crash in Dulzura leaves one dead, another injured

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery car crash in East San Diego County that left a man dead, injured another person, and started a brush fire Wednesday evening.

The fatal crash happened around 7:14 p.m. on Highway 94 and Barrett Lake Road in Dulzura.

According to CHP, a man was traveling on the 94 in a four-door sedan when he veered off the road for unknown reasons and over-corrected before crashing head-on into a pickup truck.

As a result of the collision, the sedan caught fire with the driver inside and the person was unable to get out.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck tried to get him out but couldn't. The fiery crash also started a brush fire that was put out quickly by Cal Fire after it burned 1/8th of an acre.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. The other person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities are not sure if drugs or alcohol are a factor.