Evacuations underway due to fire on Campo Reservation

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) — Evacuations are underway due to a brush fire burning on the Campo Reservation Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the 37000 block of Tusil Road just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. So far, the blaze has scorched 30 acres and is spreading towards Interstate 8.

Evacuation orders have been issued, and an evacuation center has been set up at Golden Acorn Casino.

Both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 from State Route 94 to Kitchen Creek are being shut down due to poor visibility. All traffic is being diverted to Old Highway 80.



#TusilFire If you live in Campo, be aware of increased law enforcement and firefighting activity. A brush fire is burning near the 37000 block of Tusil Road.An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for the shaded areas in red shown in the map below. It means everyone in the impacted… pic.twitter.com/t6fTgLICvQ — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 19, 2026

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This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.