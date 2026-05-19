Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Evacuations underway due to fire on Campo Reservation

Campo Fire
Sky10
Campo Fire
Posted
and last updated

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) — Evacuations are underway due to a brush fire burning on the Campo Reservation Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the 37000 block of Tusil Road just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. So far, the blaze has scorched 30 acres and is spreading towards Interstate 8.

Evacuation orders have been issued, and an evacuation center has been set up at Golden Acorn Casino.

Both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 from State Route 94 to Kitchen Creek are being shut down due to poor visibility. All traffic is being diverted to Old Highway 80.

Screenshot 2026-05-19 at 2.16.18 PM.png

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

CLICK FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK FOR MORE STORIES